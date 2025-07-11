FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

Referee body cameras, an innovative eight-second rule for goalkeepers, and advanced semi-automated offside technology debuted at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 with remarkable success, according to FIFA Referees Committee Chairman Pierluigi Collina.

The expanded 32-team tournament was the first to implement body cameras on referees, which exceeded expectations by offering unique insights for both TV audiences and referee training. "The outcome of using ref cam surpassed what we anticipated," Collina conveyed through FIFA's media channel.

The tournament also introduced a rule granting corner kicks if a goalkeeper held the ball over eight seconds, enhancing match tempo. Advanced offside technology further streamlined decisions. Collina emphasized these changes significantly improved the game, with only two goalkeepers penalized under the new rule.