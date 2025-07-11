Swiss Triumph: Stoppage-Time Goal Secures Quarterfinal Spot at Women's Euros

In a thrilling finish to their Group A match, Switzerland earned a spot in the quarterfinals of the Women's European Championship, thanks to an exhilarating stoppage-time goal by Riola Xhemaili. The host nation managed to secure a 1-1 draw against Finland, sending fans into a frenzy at Stade de Geneve.

Switzerland, needing only a draw to advance, saw their hopes threatened when Finland took the lead with Natalia Kuikka's 79th-minute penalty. However, Switzerland's determined late-game assault, led by coach Pia Sundhage's bold strategy of deploying young attackers, turned the tide in their favor.

Now, with a week of rest before their quarterfinal clash, Switzerland faces the challenge of playing one of the favorites, likely world champion Spain, as they aim to continue their impressive run at Euro 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)