Signe Gaupset Shines in Historic Victory for Norway
Signe Gaupset became the youngest footballer to score twice in a Women’s European Championship match, leading Norway to a thrilling 4-3 victory over Iceland. At 20 years and 22 days, she broke the previous record held by Vivianne Miedema, who was 21 years and 22 days during her double feat.
Signe Gaupset has etched her name in the annals of football history, becoming the youngest player to net twice in a Women's European Championship match. The 20-year-old's standout performance propelled Norway to a 4-3 triumph over Iceland.
UEFA records show Gaupset broke a long-standing record set by Dutch player Vivianne Miedema. The Norwegian national notched her two goals within 26 fruitful minutes and delivered assists for the remaining two scored by Frida Maanum in the second half.
Although Iceland was already eliminated, they sought a favorable end but ultimately fell short with a final push in the match's dying moments. Norway took a commanding group finish, preparing to face Group B's runner-up in Geneva on July 16.
(With inputs from agencies.)
