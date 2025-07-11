Left Menu

Signe Gaupset Shines in Historic Victory for Norway

Signe Gaupset became the youngest footballer to score twice in a Women’s European Championship match, leading Norway to a thrilling 4-3 victory over Iceland. At 20 years and 22 days, she broke the previous record held by Vivianne Miedema, who was 21 years and 22 days during her double feat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thun | Updated: 11-07-2025 09:36 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 09:36 IST
Signe Gaupset Shines in Historic Victory for Norway
  • Country:
  • Canada

Signe Gaupset has etched her name in the annals of football history, becoming the youngest player to net twice in a Women's European Championship match. The 20-year-old's standout performance propelled Norway to a 4-3 triumph over Iceland.

UEFA records show Gaupset broke a long-standing record set by Dutch player Vivianne Miedema. The Norwegian national notched her two goals within 26 fruitful minutes and delivered assists for the remaining two scored by Frida Maanum in the second half.

Although Iceland was already eliminated, they sought a favorable end but ultimately fell short with a final push in the match's dying moments. Norway took a commanding group finish, preparing to face Group B's runner-up in Geneva on July 16.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025