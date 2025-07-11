Jake Knapp Shines at the Scottish Open Under Blustery Conditions

Jake Knapp is relishing links golf so much that his plans may change, following an impressive 6-under 64 in the first round of the Scottish Open. This performance has put him in a four-way tie for the lead.

The challenging conditions at The Renaissance Club didn't stop more than half of the 156-man field from finishing at par or better. Rory McIlroy managed a 68, thanks to crucial birdies on his final holes.

Sepp Straka, Nico Echavarria, and Victor Perez matched Knapp's score, leading alongside him. With coveted spots for the British Open available, competition is fierce as players aim for top positions.

