Giorgio Armani's Resilient Return: Fashion Icon Plans Comeback in September

Giorgio Armani, the iconic Italian fashion designer, announced his comeback for September after missing recent Milan and Paris shows due to health issues. On his 91st birthday, Armani expressed gratitude to supporters and confirmed his return to Milan Fashion Week scheduled later this month.

Giorgio Armani, the legendary Italian fashion designer, has announced his return to the runway in September after health issues sidelined him from recent Milan and Paris fashion shows. Celebrating his 91st birthday, Armani expressed heartfelt thanks to his supporters and acknowledged their outpouring of care during his absence.

In an open letter published in several Italian newspapers, Armani emphasized his appreciation for the encouragement from family, colleagues, employees, and admirers on social media. "Today, on my 91st birthday, I want to thank all of you for the closeness you have shown me," he wrote.

Giorgio Armani's company confirmed his recovery at home, following reports of his hospitalization. The fashion world eagerly anticipates his return to the Milan Fashion Week, set to take place from September 23 to 29.

