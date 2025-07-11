Left Menu

Wimbledon's Grass Court Revolution: A New Era of Champions

Iga Swiatek and Amanda Anisimova vie for Wimbledon's women's title, marking the eighth consecutive first-time champion amidst a deep talent pool. Chris Evert attributes this trend to grass court challenges and the absence of a dominant player since Serena Williams. Swiatek and Anisimova's run reflects the sport's dynamic shift.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 11-07-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 16:53 IST
As the All England Club's prestigious tennis tournament progresses, either Amanda Anisimova or Iga Swiatek is set to emerge as Wimbledon's eighth consecutive women's champion. This trend reflects a shifting landscape in women's tennis, where Chris Evert notes a deeper talent pool and less dominance from singular figures in the game.

Evert points out the unique challenges of grass court play, including a short preparation time following the French Open and the surface's unpredictable nature. Without a dominant player like Serena Williams, who retired in 2022, competitions are wide open, giving rise to new champion faces.

This year's final sees 13th-seeded Anisimova and former world No. 1 Swiatek taking center stage, each showcasing their prowess on grass courts. Anisimova, overcoming a mental health hiatus, aims for her first Grand Slam, while Swiatek, a newcomer to grass success, seeks to extend her growing list of victories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

