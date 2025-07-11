Wimbledon's Grass Court Revolution: A New Era of Champions

As the All England Club's prestigious tennis tournament progresses, either Amanda Anisimova or Iga Swiatek is set to emerge as Wimbledon's eighth consecutive women's champion. This trend reflects a shifting landscape in women's tennis, where Chris Evert notes a deeper talent pool and less dominance from singular figures in the game.

Evert points out the unique challenges of grass court play, including a short preparation time following the French Open and the surface's unpredictable nature. Without a dominant player like Serena Williams, who retired in 2022, competitions are wide open, giving rise to new champion faces.

This year's final sees 13th-seeded Anisimova and former world No. 1 Swiatek taking center stage, each showcasing their prowess on grass courts. Anisimova, overcoming a mental health hiatus, aims for her first Grand Slam, while Swiatek, a newcomer to grass success, seeks to extend her growing list of victories.

