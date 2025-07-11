Future of Indian Super League Hangs in Balance Amid MRA Uncertainty

The Indian Super League (ISL) has been put on hold for the 2025-26 season due to uncertainties surrounding the renewal of the Master Rights Agreement (MRA) with the All India Football Federation (AIFF). The MRA, which sets the framework for the league's organization and commercial activities, is scheduled to expire on December 8, 2025.

Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), the entity responsible for managing the ISL, has cited its inability to plan, organize, or commercialize the upcoming season without clarity on a new contractual framework. The current agreement is vital for the financial support and operations of Indian football, including the national team.

The delay in negotiations is attributed to a Supreme Court directive preventing AIFF from finalizing new MRA terms with FSDL until a judgment on the AIFF draft constitution case is delivered. Meanwhile, FSDL is exploring new structural changes within the league's holding company to involve club participation more actively.