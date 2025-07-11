Left Menu

Bumrah's Five-Wicket Lift: India Tests England's Resolve

Jasprit Bumrah delivered a compelling five-wicket haul, leading India to bowl out England for 387. Despite Joe Root's record hundred, Bumrah's spell brought pivotal breakthroughs. As India replied steadily, Bumrah's performance marked his 15th five-wicket haul in Test cricket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 11-07-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 20:28 IST
Jasprit Bumrah's commanding morning spell notched a remarkable five-wicket haul, toppling England for 387, even as Joe Root secured his 37th Test century on the second day of the third match. Bumrah's performance exceeded Kapil Dev's record of 12 five-wicket achievements on foreign grounds.

Root's boundary from the first ball marked his eighth century at Lord's, a historic achievement. However, Bumrah's bowling prowess was on full display, earning him a spot on the revered 'Honours Board' with a crucial spell that reduced England to 271 for 7 at one point. Bumrah claimed wickets in quick succession, including that of Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, and the in-form Jamie Smith.

Despite Smith's near-dismissal due to a dropped catch, Bumrah's skill brought a decisive turn in the game. India's response to England's innings saw a solid start at 44 for 1 by tea, with veteran players like KL Rahul steadying the ship after opener Yashasvi Jaiswal's dismissal by Jofra Archer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

