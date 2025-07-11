Pogacar Reclaims Yellow: Tour de France Stage Seven Triumph

Tadej Pogacar, the Slovenian cycling star from UAE Team Emirates, has triumphed in stage seven of the Tour de France, reclaiming the prestigious yellow jersey. Pogacar's impressive win came after a challenging 197km ride from Saint-Malo to Mur-de-Bretagne.

Mathieu van der Poel, who started the day as the leader, slipped to fifth place after falling short on the steep climb. Meanwhile, Belgian cyclist Remco Evenepoel capitalized on his consistent performance to secure the second position overall.

In a race filled with dynamic shifts, several riders, including Pogacar's teammate Joao Almeida, were involved in a crash. Despite these setbacks, Pogacar executed a strategic final sprint, leaving Jonas Vingegaard and other rivals behind to clinch the stage victory.