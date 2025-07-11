Left Menu

Crystal Palace Faces Setback in UEFA Multi-Club Ownership Case

Crystal Palace has been relegated to the third-tier Conference League due to a multi-club ownership case, while Olympique Lyonnais gains Europa League access despite previous challenges over finances. Palace secured Europa League qualification by winning the FA Cup, whereas Lyon qualified through Ligue 1 standings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-07-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 21:00 IST
Crystal Palace Faces Setback in UEFA Multi-Club Ownership Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Crystal Palace, a Premier League team, has been demoted to the third-tier Conference League in a multi-club ownership case, UEFA announced on Friday. This decision affects their previously secured spot in the Europa League following their FA Cup victory last season.

In contrast, Olympique Lyonnais has been granted a place in the Europa League. The French side's initial relegation to Ligue 2 over financial issues was recently overturned, allowing them to compete at the continental level after finishing sixth in Ligue 1.

The developments highlight ongoing challenges surrounding club ownership regulations and financial compliance as UEFA continues to enforce its rules across European competitions.

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025