Crystal Palace Faces Setback in UEFA Multi-Club Ownership Case
Crystal Palace has been relegated to the third-tier Conference League due to a multi-club ownership case, while Olympique Lyonnais gains Europa League access despite previous challenges over finances. Palace secured Europa League qualification by winning the FA Cup, whereas Lyon qualified through Ligue 1 standings.
Crystal Palace, a Premier League team, has been demoted to the third-tier Conference League in a multi-club ownership case, UEFA announced on Friday. This decision affects their previously secured spot in the Europa League following their FA Cup victory last season.
In contrast, Olympique Lyonnais has been granted a place in the Europa League. The French side's initial relegation to Ligue 2 over financial issues was recently overturned, allowing them to compete at the continental level after finishing sixth in Ligue 1.
The developments highlight ongoing challenges surrounding club ownership regulations and financial compliance as UEFA continues to enforce its rules across European competitions.
