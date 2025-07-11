Odisha Set to Host World-Class Athletics Event

In a significant display of India's growing prominence in global sports, the state of Odisha is set to host the World Athletics Continental Tour, a bronze-level international athletics competition, next month. Over 150 athletes from at least ten countries will compete in more than 20 events.

To be held on August 10 at Kalinga Stadium, the tournament will feature participants from nations including India, Turkmenistan, Bhutan, and the Philippines, among others. Odisha's Sports Minister, Suryabanshi Suraj, expressed confidence in the state's readiness and commitment to top-notch sporting events.

The competition is part of an annual series organized by World Athletics, forming the second tier of international meets after the Diamond League. Sandeep Mehta, Secretary General of the Athletics Federation of India, highlighted it as a celebratory moment for India amid international athlete participation.