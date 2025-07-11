Left Menu

Odisha Set to Host World-Class Athletics Event

Over 150 athletes from more than ten countries will compete in the World Athletics Continental Tour in Odisha. This bronze-level global meet emphasizes India's commitment to sporting excellence. The event will occur at Kalinga Stadium on August 10, showcasing top international track and field talent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 11-07-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 21:50 IST
In a significant display of India's growing prominence in global sports, the state of Odisha is set to host the World Athletics Continental Tour, a bronze-level international athletics competition, next month. Over 150 athletes from at least ten countries will compete in more than 20 events.

To be held on August 10 at Kalinga Stadium, the tournament will feature participants from nations including India, Turkmenistan, Bhutan, and the Philippines, among others. Odisha's Sports Minister, Suryabanshi Suraj, expressed confidence in the state's readiness and commitment to top-notch sporting events.

The competition is part of an annual series organized by World Athletics, forming the second tier of international meets after the Diamond League. Sandeep Mehta, Secretary General of the Athletics Federation of India, highlighted it as a celebratory moment for India amid international athlete participation.

