Formula E Secures Exclusive Future with FIA as McLaren Bows Out

In a significant move for electric racing, Formula E stands poised to continue as the sole all-electric series approved by motorsport's world governing body, the FIA. Details of this potential extension were revealed by FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem at the British Formula One Grand Prix, indicating an ongoing expansion of Formula E's influence under the majority ownership of Liberty Global.

Comments from Formula E's CEO, Jeff Dodds, suggested that while the agreement remains unofficial, major announcements are anticipated during the London season finale. This move underscores the foothold Formula E has secured in the motor racing landscape, even as connected developments, such as Formula One's engine innovations, continue to shape the industry.

As Formula E evolves, it will likely face a reduction from 11 to 10 teams following McLaren's strategic withdrawal to concentrate on endurance racing. Dodds indicated that despite McLaren's efforts to find new ownership, the time constraints have led to the return of the team slot to Formula E, hinting at a vibrant future lineup as the series transitions into its forthcoming Gen4 phase in 2026/27.