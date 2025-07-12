Chelsea Manager Enzo Maresca Approaches Club World Cup Final Like a Chess Game

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has drawn parallels between the upcoming Club World Cup final against Paris St. Germain and a game of chess, highlighting the strategic depth required for the showdown.

During a press briefing at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium, Maresca acknowledged the tactical dimension of the contest against Luis Enrique's formidable PSG squad. He likened the managerial responses during a match to strategic chess moves.

Chelsea's semi-final triumph over Fluminense featured a standout performance by new signing Joao Pedro. Maresca praised the potential of the forward, leaving his participation in the final lineup uncertain as a strategic decision looms.

