Chelsea Manager Enzo Maresca Approaches Club World Cup Final Like a Chess Game
Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca compares the Club World Cup final against PSG to a chess match. Reflecting admiration for PSG and their manager, Luis Enrique, Maresca emphasizes the tactical nature of the game. Chelsea's semi-final win against Fluminense showcased new signing Joao Pedro's potential impact in upcoming matches.
Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has drawn parallels between the upcoming Club World Cup final against Paris St. Germain and a game of chess, highlighting the strategic depth required for the showdown.
During a press briefing at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium, Maresca acknowledged the tactical dimension of the contest against Luis Enrique's formidable PSG squad. He likened the managerial responses during a match to strategic chess moves.
Chelsea's semi-final triumph over Fluminense featured a standout performance by new signing Joao Pedro. Maresca praised the potential of the forward, leaving his participation in the final lineup uncertain as a strategic decision looms.
