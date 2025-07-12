Left Menu

Chelsea Manager Enzo Maresca Approaches Club World Cup Final Like a Chess Game

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca compares the Club World Cup final against PSG to a chess match. Reflecting admiration for PSG and their manager, Luis Enrique, Maresca emphasizes the tactical nature of the game. Chelsea's semi-final win against Fluminense showcased new signing Joao Pedro's potential impact in upcoming matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-07-2025 00:46 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 00:46 IST
Chelsea Manager Enzo Maresca Approaches Club World Cup Final Like a Chess Game
Maresca

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has drawn parallels between the upcoming Club World Cup final against Paris St. Germain and a game of chess, highlighting the strategic depth required for the showdown.

During a press briefing at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium, Maresca acknowledged the tactical dimension of the contest against Luis Enrique's formidable PSG squad. He likened the managerial responses during a match to strategic chess moves.

Chelsea's semi-final triumph over Fluminense featured a standout performance by new signing Joao Pedro. Maresca praised the potential of the forward, leaving his participation in the final lineup uncertain as a strategic decision looms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025