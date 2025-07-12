Crystal Palace Dropped to Conference League in Multi-Club Ownership Clash
Crystal Palace has been relegated to the Conference League due to their involvement in a multi-club ownership case, while Olympique Lyonnais retains its Europa League spot. The decision by UEFA followed a financial review, triggering backlash from Palace officials who plan to appeal the ruling.
Crystal Palace, a Premier League team, has been relegated to the third-tier Conference League following a multi-club ownership case, while Olympique Lyonnais remains in the Europa League. UEFA's ruling came after both clubs were assessed for compliance with multi-club ownership criteria.
The decision, which Palace officials termed a 'terrible injustice,' came after the club had missed the deadline for regulatory compliance. John Textor, who has connections with both clubs, expressed shock, having begun the process of selling his stake in Palace.
The ruling allows Nottingham Forest to potentially take Palace's Europa League spot if UEFA's decision holds. Palace plans to appeal the ruling, calling it a 'ludicrous decision' influenced by technicalities not designed for their situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
