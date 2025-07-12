TV Globo Reclaims Formula One Broadcast Rights in Brazil

TV Globo has secured exclusive broadcast rights for Formula One in Brazil beginning in 2026. The agreement marks Globo's return after a break since 2020 when Bandeirantes took over the rights. Globo had previously been the main broadcaster for over 40 years.

Under this new deal, Brazilian viewers will enjoy free-to-air access to 15 of the 24 races in the Formula One calendar, while the remaining races will air on Globo-owned pay channel, sportv. Specific financial terms of the agreement have not been disclosed.

The presence of Gabriel Bortoleto as Brazil's full-time Formula One driver this season adds excitement, marking the first since Felipe Massa retired in 2017. Brazil remains a key location for Formula One, hosting the continent's sole race at Sao Paulo's iconic Interlagos circuit.