TV Globo Reclaims Formula One Broadcast Rights in Brazil
TV Globo will exclusively broadcast Formula One in Brazil starting in 2026 through a three-year deal. This comes after a hiatus since 2020, with Bandeirantes previously holding the rights. The agreement includes free-to-air access to 15 races for Brazilian fans. Brazil has a renewed presence in Formula One with rookie driver Gabriel Bortoleto.
TV Globo has secured exclusive broadcast rights for Formula One in Brazil beginning in 2026. The agreement marks Globo's return after a break since 2020 when Bandeirantes took over the rights. Globo had previously been the main broadcaster for over 40 years.
Under this new deal, Brazilian viewers will enjoy free-to-air access to 15 of the 24 races in the Formula One calendar, while the remaining races will air on Globo-owned pay channel, sportv. Specific financial terms of the agreement have not been disclosed.
The presence of Gabriel Bortoleto as Brazil's full-time Formula One driver this season adds excitement, marking the first since Felipe Massa retired in 2017. Brazil remains a key location for Formula One, hosting the continent's sole race at Sao Paulo's iconic Interlagos circuit.