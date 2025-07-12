Left Menu

Katie Taylor's Triumphant Trilogy: A Historic Night for Women's Boxing

Katie Taylor completed a trilogy sweep against Amanda Serrano on a historic night at the first all-women's boxing card at Madison Square Garden. The fight, marking Netflix's foray into live sports, ended with a 95-95, 97-93 score, highlighting the significance of female sports events gaining popularity on major platforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-07-2025 10:00 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 10:00 IST
Katie Taylor retained her undisputed super lightweight championship in a thrilling encounter with Amanda Serrano at Madison Square Garden. This marked the completion of their trilogy, making history as part of the first all-women's boxing card at the iconic venue.

Their fierce rivalry has elevated women's boxing, captivating a sell-out audience who witnessed Taylor narrowly secure victory with judges scoring the fight at 95-95 and 97-93. This concludes a trilogy that started with their first meeting three years ago, considered then as women's boxing's biggest bout.

The latest bout, aired on Netflix, represents the streaming service's venture into live sports, which analysts believe has been pivotal in attracting new subscribers, further fueled by the broadcast of NFL games previously shown last year.

