Wales Rugby Finally Breaks Record Losing Streak in Japan

In a thrilling encounter in Kobe, Welsh Rugby emerged victorious, defeating Japan 31-22 and halting their record-breaking streak of 18 consecutive test defeats. The victory was significant not just for the scoreline, but for the sense of relief it brought to the team and its supporters.

Head coach Matt Sherratt, whose tenure began under challenging circumstances, tearfully praised the team's courage in bouncing back from recent setbacks. Captain Dewi Lake described the win as a crucial milestone, marking the team's potential resurgence on the international stage.

The triumph marks Wales' first test victory since their 2023 World Cup match against Georgia, and the team now looks towards future challenges with renewed confidence. Plans are underway to appoint a permanent coach ahead of the highly anticipated November internationals.

