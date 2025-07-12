India A Men’s Hockey Team's European Triumph

The India A men's hockey team continued their winning streak on Saturday, securing a 3-2 victory against France during their European tour. The match, held at the Hockey Club Oranje-Rood, saw a thrilling performance from India A, with forward Aditya Arjun Lalge scoring twice and Boby Singh Dhami adding to the tally.

Lalge opened the scoring with a field goal and later expertly converted a penalty corner, with Boby Singh Dhami also finding the net. Despite France's efforts, with Clement scoring both goals for his team, India A maintained their lead. Coach Shivendra Singh expressed satisfaction with the team's performance and their preparation.

Looking forward, India A will face France again, followed by matches against the Netherlands, England, and Belgium. Having already defeated Ireland twice and France once, the team aims to build on its momentum as the tour progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)