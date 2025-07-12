Left Menu

Setbacks and Triumphs: Lions Roar Despite Concussion Woes

Garry Ringrose is out of the Lions' test opener against Australia due to a concussion, with his replacement Huw Jones stepping up. Meanwhile, Luke Cowan-Dickie is also doubtful following a head-knock. Coach Andy Farrell highlights another strong team performance despite these injuries, securing a significant win over AUNZ.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-07-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 18:38 IST
Centre Garry Ringrose will miss the British & Irish Lions' test opener after failing a concussion test, with Huw Jones replacing him. Hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie is also in doubt due to a head-knock in the Lions' recent victory over AUNZ.

In a standout display, Owen Farrell contributed significantly to the Lions' success, overcoming earlier struggles against the Brumbies. With Ringrose sidelined, Jamie Osborne has been brought in for training support during the series.

Coach Andy Farrell described the Lions' latest win as much improved, with early tries and strong defense securing a dominant performance against a squad featuring 14 test players.

