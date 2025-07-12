Setbacks and Triumphs: Lions Roar Despite Concussion Woes

Centre Garry Ringrose will miss the British & Irish Lions' test opener after failing a concussion test, with Huw Jones replacing him. Hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie is also in doubt due to a head-knock in the Lions' recent victory over AUNZ.

In a standout display, Owen Farrell contributed significantly to the Lions' success, overcoming earlier struggles against the Brumbies. With Ringrose sidelined, Jamie Osborne has been brought in for training support during the series.

Coach Andy Farrell described the Lions' latest win as much improved, with early tries and strong defense securing a dominant performance against a squad featuring 14 test players.