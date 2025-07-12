Epic Clash: Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem at Diamond League

Renowned javelin throwers Neeraj Chopra of India and Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan are set to rekindle their intense rivalry in the much-anticipated Diamond League duel in Silesia, Poland, on August 16. This marks their first encounter since the clash at the Paris Olympic Games in 2024.

The upcoming face-off follows their competition in Paris on August 8, 2024, where Nadeem clinched gold with a remarkable 92.97m throw, leaving Chopra with silver. Expectations are high as Chopra aims to settle old scores in what promises to be a thrilling contest.

Silesia DL organizers have confirmed the participation of both athletes, elevating the event to one of the league's main attractions. As Chopra looks to regain his dominance and Nadeem prepares to uphold his title, all eyes are fixed on this javelin showdown between two exceptional athletes.