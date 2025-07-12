Jonathan Milan's Thrilling Triumph in Tour de France's Stage Eight
Italy's Jonathan Milan snatched victory in stage eight of the Tour de France, outpacing Belgian competitor Wout van Aert. Defending champion Tadej Pogacar maintains his lead in the overall standings, staying ahead of Belgian Remco Evenepoel. Australian Kaden Groves secured the third spot in the race.
In a gripping stage eight of the Tour de France, Italy's Jonathan Milan, representing Lidl-Trek, claimed victory at Laval on Saturday. Despite a strong challenge from Belgian rider Wout van Aert, Milan surged ahead to take the win.
Milan's debut Tour performance turned heads as he seemed caught off guard when Van Aert moved to the front. However, the Italian fought back valiantly, securing a memorable win. Australian cyclist Kaden Groves of Alpecin–Deceuninck claimed third place.
Defending champion Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia retained the yellow jersey, maintaining his 54-second lead over Belgium's Remco Evenepoel. This year's competition continues to thrill as cyclists battle for the coveted title.
