Iga Swiatek's Stunning Wimbledon Victory: A Clean Sweep Triumph

Iga Swiatek secured her first Wimbledon title with a commanding 6-0, 6-0 win over Amanda Anisimova. Her dominant performance, matched by elegant strokes and pinpoint precision, marked her sixth Grand Slam victory, highlighting her skill on grass. Anisimova, despite previous successes, faltered in her first major final.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 12-07-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 21:53 IST
Iga Swiatek
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a historic and unprecedented Wimbledon final, Iga Swiatek emerged victorious with a flawless 6-0, 6-0 win over Amanda Anisimova. This match marked the first time in 114 years that a player failed to tally a single game in the women's final.

The 24-year-old Polish star notched her sixth Grand Slam title, showcasing her prowess on grass courts, a surface on which she had yet to claim a title. Swiatek's efficiency was evident as she won in just 57 minutes with a 55-24 point lead.

Anisimova, who had successfully ousted world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals, struggled to find her footing in her first major final. As Swiatek celebrated, Anisimova sat disheartened, yet poised to enter the top 10 in rankings next week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

