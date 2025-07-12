Left Menu

England Opens Strong with Crawley and Duckett

In the second innings against India, England starts positively with Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett at the crease. The team managed to score 2 without losing any wickets after one over. Indian bowler Jasprit Bumrah delivered the over, maintaining economy yet failing to claim a wicket.

England Opens Strong with Crawley and Duckett
England initiated their second innings on a promising note with openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett both standing firm at the crease. They successfully put two runs on the board without losing any wickets in their first over, showcasing resilience and skill.

Bowling for India, Jasprit Bumrah started economically yet remained unsuccessful in breaking the partnership. His over concluded with a record of one over, conceding only two runs and claiming no wickets.

This strategic pairing at the top of the order is seen as a strong statement of intent from the English batting lineup as they look to set a commanding total.

