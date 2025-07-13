Dramatic Finish: England Clinches Series Win Against Argentina

In an electrifying contest at Argentina's Estadio Bicentenario, England managed to grasp victory from the jaws of defeat with a nail-biting 22-17 final score.

Jack van Poortvliet's last-minute try elevated them over Argentina, who initially led 17-14 at halftime. Despite Argentina's strong early performance, England displayed dominance in the second half, securing the win in the face of mounting pressure.

Pablo Matera's historic 111th appearance was overshadowed by Argentina's struggle to handle England's strategic plays, including Ford's crucial penalty and Van Poortvliet's game-winning effort, capping off a memorable series sweep.