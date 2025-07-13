Left Menu

Dramatic Finish: England Clinches Series Win Against Argentina

England secured a thrilling 22-17 victory over Argentina, completing a 2-0 series win. Replacement scrumhalf Jack van Poortvliet scored in the final moments, overcoming Argentina's halftime lead. Despite heavy second-half pressure, Ford's penalty and England's strategic play secured their triumph. Argentina's efforts were highlighted by Pablo Matera's record appearance.

In an electrifying contest at Argentina's Estadio Bicentenario, England managed to grasp victory from the jaws of defeat with a nail-biting 22-17 final score.

Jack van Poortvliet's last-minute try elevated them over Argentina, who initially led 17-14 at halftime. Despite Argentina's strong early performance, England displayed dominance in the second half, securing the win in the face of mounting pressure.

Pablo Matera's historic 111th appearance was overshadowed by Argentina's struggle to handle England's strategic plays, including Ford's crucial penalty and Van Poortvliet's game-winning effort, capping off a memorable series sweep.

