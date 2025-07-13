India's Fiery Bowling Attack Dominates England at Lord's

In a riveting display at Lord's, former Indian captain Anil Kumble commended India's vigorous bowling efforts on Day 4 of the third Test against England. The visitors seized control in the morning session, reducing England to 98/4 thanks to Mohammed Siraj's early wickets and spirited spells.

Appearing on 'Match Centre Live', JioHotstar expert Kumble highlighted the team's strategic acumen, emphasizing the importance of timely intensity as India seeks to capitalize on a level scoreboard. Kumble noted the pitch's uneven bounce, which posed challenges for England's top-order batsmen, allowing India to exploit the conditions with precision.

Siraj's aggressive approach and relentless accuracy were pivotal, following an impressive performance in the previous Test. Despite a crucial review and relying on Bumrah's support, Siraj's consistent efforts kept England at bay, underscoring India's potent bowling prowess. The session concluded with England tottering, unable to counter India's dominating seamers.

(With inputs from agencies.)