Epic Climb Awaits Riders in Tour de France Stage 10 Challenge

The Tour de France enters a critical phase as Stage 10 tests the riders' endurance in the Massif Central. This stage covers 165.3km from Ennezat to Le Mont-Dore Puy de Sancy, featuring eight categorised climbs.

Race Director Thierry Gouvenou emphasized the grueling nature of the stage, warning that competitors must be at peak performance to excel. The overall classification riders are expected to launch significant attacks to either defend or gain time.

With Tadej Pogacar leading by 54 seconds, the stage's intense climbs may shift standings as Belgium's Remco Evenepoel and Jonas Vingegaard remain key contenders. Monday's outcome will be crucial before the riders take a well-deserved rest day.

(With inputs from agencies.)