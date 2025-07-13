Sunday Sports Spotlight: High-Stakes Action Across MLB, WNBA, Soccer, and More!

Sports fans have an action-packed Sunday lineup across multiple arenas. In MLB, Yankees right-hander Luis Gil begins his rehab with Double-A Somerset. The Mets celebrate the return of Sean Manaea, set to make his first season pitch against the Royals.

Basketball enthusiasts can turn their eyes to four WNBA matches, with significant games including the Dallas vs. Indiana grudge match at 1 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, the MLS features Portland at St. Louis City in an exciting encounter starting at 7 p.m.

In other notable events, Chelsea faces PSG at 3 p.m. in the Club World Cup final, and the tennis world sees the Wimbledon men's final, adding to this thrilling day of sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)