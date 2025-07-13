Left Menu

Sunday Sports Spotlight: High-Stakes Action Across MLB, WNBA, Soccer, and More!

A packed sports schedule on Sunday features activities from MLB, WNBA, and MLS, with spotlight events including Yankees’ pitcher Luis Gil's rehab assignment and Mets’ Sean Manaea's season debut. Additional highlights span the MLB draft, tennis at Wimbledon, and the soccer Club World Cup final between Chelsea and PSG.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2025 23:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Sports fans have an action-packed Sunday lineup across multiple arenas. In MLB, Yankees right-hander Luis Gil begins his rehab with Double-A Somerset. The Mets celebrate the return of Sean Manaea, set to make his first season pitch against the Royals.

Basketball enthusiasts can turn their eyes to four WNBA matches, with significant games including the Dallas vs. Indiana grudge match at 1 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, the MLS features Portland at St. Louis City in an exciting encounter starting at 7 p.m.

In other notable events, Chelsea faces PSG at 3 p.m. in the Club World Cup final, and the tennis world sees the Wimbledon men's final, adding to this thrilling day of sports.

