Sangakkara Critiques Jaiswal's Struggles Against England's Fierce Pace Attack

Former Sri Lanka cricket star Kumar Sangakkara voiced his disappointment over Yashasvi Jaiswal's lackluster performance during India's chase of a 193-run target against England in the third Test at Lord's. Jaiswal, appearing out of form, was quickly dismissed by Jofra Archer, succumbing to a high-speed 141kph short delivery that was caught behind by wicketkeeper Jamie Smith.

Jaiswal's rough outing continued from his first innings dismissal, where he also fell to Archer for 13 runs. Critiquing Jaiswal's timing and confidence, Sangakkara, speaking on Sky Sports, remarked that Jaiswal seemed unsteady and fatigued, having spent extended time fielding at short leg before his batting stint.

India's troubles compounded as Karun Nair misjudged a delivery from the Pavilion End, resulting in a leg before dismissal for 14 runs, an error that former England captain Michael Atherton found perplexing given the predictable ball movement at that position. India ended the day at 58/4, with Shubman Gill and Akash Deep also falling cheaply to England's sharp bowling.

(With inputs from agencies.)