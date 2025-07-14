Cascarino's Brilliance Drives France to Victory at Women's Euros

In a stunning display of skill, Delphine Cascarino orchestrated a triumphant 5-2 victory for France against the Netherlands in the Women's Euros. Her second-half performance was instrumental in securing France's top spot in Group D, setting up a quarter-final clash with Germany.

Despite the Netherlands' initial lead and moments of brilliance, a second-half defensive collapse thwarted their progression. Key moments included Marie-Antoinette Katoto's recovery from a missed opportunity, as Cascarino's assist led to her equalizing goal in the 61st minute, sparking France's resurgence.

The Dutch champion's hopes were dashed as Cascarino netted twice, followed by a late penalty by Sakina Karchaoui, securing the victory. France, with a perfect group-stage score, marches onto their quarter-final match in Basel on July 19, as England gears up to face Sweden in Zurich.

(With inputs from agencies.)