Ice-Cole Palmer Strikes Twice: Chelsea's Hero in World Cup Triumph
Ice-Cole Palmer delivered a stellar performance in Chelsea's 3-0 win over PSG in the Club World Cup final. Despite soaring temperatures, Palmer scored twice, assisted Joao Pedro, and won the Golden Ball. A Manchester City academy product, Palmer continues to shine after moving to Chelsea.
In a sizzling Club World Cup final at MetLife Stadium, Cole Palmer lived up to his 'Ice-Cole' nickname, netting twice in Chelsea's 3-0 victory over Paris St Germain.
Despite sweltering temperatures exceeding 85°F, Palmer remained cool, scoring in the 22nd and 30th minutes of the first half, earning the prestigious Golden Ball award for his outstanding performance throughout the tournament.
Previously hailed as the man of the match in Chelsea's Conference League final win, Palmer also assisted Joao Pedro, cementing his reputation as a star player in critical matches. His transition from Manchester City has only highlighted his remarkable talent.
