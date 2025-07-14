Climactic Showdown at Lord's: India-England Test Hangs in the Balance

The third Test match at Lord's between England and India is on a knife-edge as both teams have equal opportunities to claim victory on the final day. A win here could give the leading side a crucial 2-1 lead in the five-match series, with two more Tests scheduled at Old Trafford and The Oval.

India concluded day four at 58/4 in pursuit of 193 runs, with KL Rahul at the crease on 33 not out. Despite notable batsmen like Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, and Washington Sundar yet to bat, early wickets have put India under significant strain.

Rishabh Pant, coming into the final day in excellent form after scoring 74 in the first innings, leads India's hopes. His record-breaking 416 runs in three Tests make him a key player. Jadeja, too, is a critical figure, given his 72-run contribution in the initial innings.

England's Brydon Carse bolstered his side's prospects by dismissing Karun Nair and captain Shubman Gill late on the fourth day. Meanwhile, Ben Stokes, who already claimed night-watchman Akash Deep, will spearhead England's efforts as they aim to dismantle India's batting lineup early.

