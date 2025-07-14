India's Game Plan: National Sports Governance Bill on the Horizon

In a major announcement, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya stated that the National Sports Governance Bill is slated to be presented in Parliament during the monsoon session starting July 21.

The bill aims to strengthen accountability in India's sports governance by establishing a regulatory board. This board would regulate recognition and funding based on adherence to good governance provisions.

The proposed legislation faces criticism from the Indian Olympic Association but seeks to implement Ethics Commissions and Dispute Resolution Commissions for improved transparency and compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)