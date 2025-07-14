India's Game Plan: National Sports Governance Bill on the Horizon
Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced that the National Sports Governance Bill will be introduced in Parliament this July, aiming to enhance accountability in sports administration. The bill faces opposition from the Indian Olympic Association, yet seeks to improve governance with new regulatory measures.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 14:48 IST
- Country:
- India
In a major announcement, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya stated that the National Sports Governance Bill is slated to be presented in Parliament during the monsoon session starting July 21.
The bill aims to strengthen accountability in India's sports governance by establishing a regulatory board. This board would regulate recognition and funding based on adherence to good governance provisions.
The proposed legislation faces criticism from the Indian Olympic Association but seeks to implement Ethics Commissions and Dispute Resolution Commissions for improved transparency and compliance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement