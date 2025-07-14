Usyk's Fight Beyond the Ring: From Heavyweight Champion to Humanitarian

In a London appearance, heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk has diverted attention from his impending showdown with Daniel Dubois to highlight the conflict ravaging his native Ukraine. The undefeated fighter's public engagement, held at Trafalgar Square, featured the unveiling of a reconstructed Ukrainian 'Kestrel' mosaic, symbolizing resilience.

Usyk, who originally hails from Crimea, condemned Russia's invasion, citing the widespread devastation, including the destruction of hospitals and schools. In partnership with Richard Branson, Usyk launched an international tour of the mosaic as a symbol of hope and began a fundraising campaign through his foundation to support Ukraine's reconstruction.

The event notably highlighted Usyk's activist efforts, as the boxer spends time advocating for peace and supporting war victims. Ahead of his match against Dubois, Usyk issued a notable invitation to former U.S. President Donald Trump, urging him to witness the realities of life in war-torn Ukraine.