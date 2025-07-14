Left Menu

Usyk's Fight Beyond the Ring: From Heavyweight Champion to Humanitarian

World heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk shifts focus from an upcoming rematch against Britain's Daniel Dubois to the ongoing war in Ukraine. During a London appearance, Usyk highlights the destruction in his homeland and unveils a Ukrainian mosaic art piece, emphasizing reconstruction and resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 20:07 IST
Usyk's Fight Beyond the Ring: From Heavyweight Champion to Humanitarian

In a London appearance, heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk has diverted attention from his impending showdown with Daniel Dubois to highlight the conflict ravaging his native Ukraine. The undefeated fighter's public engagement, held at Trafalgar Square, featured the unveiling of a reconstructed Ukrainian 'Kestrel' mosaic, symbolizing resilience.

Usyk, who originally hails from Crimea, condemned Russia's invasion, citing the widespread devastation, including the destruction of hospitals and schools. In partnership with Richard Branson, Usyk launched an international tour of the mosaic as a symbol of hope and began a fundraising campaign through his foundation to support Ukraine's reconstruction.

The event notably highlighted Usyk's activist efforts, as the boxer spends time advocating for peace and supporting war victims. Ahead of his match against Dubois, Usyk issued a notable invitation to former U.S. President Donald Trump, urging him to witness the realities of life in war-torn Ukraine.

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025