Rory McIlroy's Global Golf Quest: From The Open to India

Rory McIlroy, set to play in the 153rd Open, is eager for his first visit to India for the DP World India Championship. While focused on The Open and Ryder Cup, McIlroy also looks forward to playing in India and Australia, embracing new experiences and cultures in his 18-year career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Portrush | Updated: 14-07-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 20:55 IST
Rory McIlroy's eyes are firmly set on winning the 153rd Open, yet he's also looking beyond to new horizons as he prepares to travel to India for the DP World India Championship in October at the Delhi Golf Club.

Having ended an 11-year Major drought, McIlroy is excited to visit India, a place where he's never played, as well as return to Australia, his last visit being in 2013 and 2014. The upcoming event marks DP World's first endeavor in India, recognizing the country's significant potential in golf.

McIlroy has shared his thoughts on the need for men's professional golf to become more international, and he eagerly awaits the opportunity to engage with Indian golf fans. As he balances career milestones like The Open and Ryder Cup, McIlroy cherishes the chance to explore new landscapes, maintaining his status as a global ambassador for the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

