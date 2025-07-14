Real Madrid Reunites with Alvaro Carreras: A Defensive Reinforcement

In a strategic move to strengthen their defense, Real Madrid has re-signed Alvaro Carreras from Benfica. The 22-year-old Spanish left-back, who previously spent three years at Real's academy, has agreed to a six-year contract worth 50 million euros.

Real Madrid made substantial defensive acquisitions this season with the addition of Carreras, alongside Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen. These signings aim to fortify a defensive line that has been plagued with injuries in past seasons. Carreras, who departed Real Madrid in 2020, returns with ample experience from Manchester United's U-23 squad, and a recent streak at Benfica.

After loan stints at Preston North End and Granada, Carreras joined Benfica on loan in January 2024 and swiftly secured a permanent move after 11 impressive league appearances. His return to Real Madrid is anticipated to boost the team's defensive strategies significantly.

