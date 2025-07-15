Jofra Archer's Game-Changing Spell: A Stroke of Inspiration

In a thrilling showdown reminiscent of England's historic 2019 World Cup victory, Jofra Archer took center stage on the fifth day of the third Test against India. Drawing inspiration from Sourav Ganguly's iconic 2002 moment, Archer delivered a decisive spell, dismantling India's resistance and securing a memorable 22-run victory for England.

England captain Ben Stokes revealed that the morning started with a nod to past glories, with a conversation spurring Archer to channel his inner brilliance. Archer's removal of Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar delivered a game-winning blow, underscoring the special bond and trust between Archer and Stokes.

While Stokes was lauded for his leadership and resilience, he also addressed the intense exchanges and sledging typical of high-stakes series, emphasizing the emotional and mental strains involved. Acknowledging the competitive edge, he noted it enhanced the spectacle without overstepping boundaries.