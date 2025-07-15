Left Menu

Heated Tensions Ignite Excitement in England vs India Test Series

The intense showdown at Lord’s between England and India fueled the excitement as Shubman Gill highlighted the thrilling dynamics during their third test match. Despite tensions, both teams were praised for their commitment, with calm and composure being pivotal for future matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 15-07-2025 00:34 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 00:34 IST
Heated Tensions Ignite Excitement in England vs India Test Series
Shubman Gill
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Heated exchanges marked the Lord's test between England and India, enhancing excitement and challenge, according to India's captain Shubman Gill. England secured a 2-1 series lead with a dramatic 22-run triumph on Monday.

Tempers flared during the third test as Gill sarcastically applauded England's batters for delays, and India's Mohammed Siraj jeered at England opener Ben Duckett after taking his wicket, leading to Siraj's 15% match fee fine.

Despite the tension, mutual admiration persists between the teams, with Gill emphasizing the importance of maintaining composure in the ongoing five-match series. The fourth test in Manchester begins on July 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Markets Fluctuate Amid New Tariff Threats

Global Markets Fluctuate Amid New Tariff Threats

 Global
2
Trump Celebrates Triumph, Reflects on Past Near-Tragedy at MetLife Stadium

Trump Celebrates Triumph, Reflects on Past Near-Tragedy at MetLife Stadium

 Global
3
Chelsea's Triumph: Palmer Steals the Show at Club World Cup

Chelsea's Triumph: Palmer Steals the Show at Club World Cup

 Global
4
Bombing Halts Oil Flow in Colombia's Key Pipeline

Bombing Halts Oil Flow in Colombia's Key Pipeline

 Colombia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025