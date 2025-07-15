Heated Tensions Ignite Excitement in England vs India Test Series

Heated exchanges marked the Lord's test between England and India, enhancing excitement and challenge, according to India's captain Shubman Gill. England secured a 2-1 series lead with a dramatic 22-run triumph on Monday.

Tempers flared during the third test as Gill sarcastically applauded England's batters for delays, and India's Mohammed Siraj jeered at England opener Ben Duckett after taking his wicket, leading to Siraj's 15% match fee fine.

Despite the tension, mutual admiration persists between the teams, with Gill emphasizing the importance of maintaining composure in the ongoing five-match series. The fourth test in Manchester begins on July 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)