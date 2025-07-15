Left Menu

Women's Euro 2025: Record Attendance Highlights Football's Unstoppable Growth

The Women's European Championship set new attendance records, with nearly half a million fans attending the group stage matches. Record-breaking crowds and digital engagement underscore the growing popularity and influence of women's football across Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 00:45 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 00:45 IST
Women's Euro 2025: Record Attendance Highlights Football's Unstoppable Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Women's European Championship concluded its group stage on Sunday with unprecedented attendance, drawing close to 500,000 fans and selling out 22 of 24 matches, as reported by UEFA.

Game records were smashed, including the Denmark v Germany match in Basel, attended by 34,165 fans, marking the highest attendance outside of a host nation's game. Nadine Kessler, UEFA's head of women's football, declared women's football 'unstoppable.'

Beyond physical attendance, the tournament celebrated success on digital platforms, engaging 8.4 million users, a 55% increase from 2022. Quarter-finals will start in Geneva, continuing the momentum built by the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Markets Fluctuate Amid New Tariff Threats

Global Markets Fluctuate Amid New Tariff Threats

 Global
2
Trump Celebrates Triumph, Reflects on Past Near-Tragedy at MetLife Stadium

Trump Celebrates Triumph, Reflects on Past Near-Tragedy at MetLife Stadium

 Global
3
Chelsea's Triumph: Palmer Steals the Show at Club World Cup

Chelsea's Triumph: Palmer Steals the Show at Club World Cup

 Global
4
Bombing Halts Oil Flow in Colombia's Key Pipeline

Bombing Halts Oil Flow in Colombia's Key Pipeline

 Colombia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025