Women's Euro 2025: Record Attendance Highlights Football's Unstoppable Growth

The Women's European Championship concluded its group stage on Sunday with unprecedented attendance, drawing close to 500,000 fans and selling out 22 of 24 matches, as reported by UEFA.

Game records were smashed, including the Denmark v Germany match in Basel, attended by 34,165 fans, marking the highest attendance outside of a host nation's game. Nadine Kessler, UEFA's head of women's football, declared women's football 'unstoppable.'

Beyond physical attendance, the tournament celebrated success on digital platforms, engaging 8.4 million users, a 55% increase from 2022. Quarter-finals will start in Geneva, continuing the momentum built by the tournament.

