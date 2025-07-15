Mitchell Starc Joins Elite Club with 400 Test Wickets

Veteran Australian pacer Mitchell Starc has etched his name into cricket history by becoming the fourth Australian to secure 400 wickets in Test cricket. His spectacular six-wicket haul for just nine runs against the West Indies in the third Test was a testament to his prowess, earning him accolades as Player of the Match and Series.

Starc's accomplishment overtakes Brett Lee's 718 international wickets, advancing his total to 725 across all formats. Only cricket legends Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath stand ahead of him among Australian Test bowlers.

In a remarkable display, Starc's rapid five-wicket burst occurred in just 15 balls, setting a record for the fastest in Test history. His consistency remains unyielding, as demonstrated by his pre- and post-30 career phases, where he's excelled in maintaining a striking pace and lethal accuracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)