Dantewada: From Naxal Infamy to Thai Boxing Fame

In the once Naxal-affected Dantewada district, a new narrative emerges as young athletes excel in Thai Kick Boxing. With support from the Chhattisgarh Government, the district aims to become a sports hub, shedding its troubled past. Facilities and training drive athletes to national and international success.

Thai Kick Boxers (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The predominantly tribal district of Dantewada is redefining its image by embracing Thai Kick Boxing, with young athletes earning medals in both international and national competitions. Backed by the Chhattisgarh Government, the youth are honing their skills, preparing for upcoming Thai Kick Boxing events nationwide and abroad.

Dantewada Collector Kunal Dudawat remarked on the district's athletes clinching gold and silver medals in various events and expressed optimism for future accolades. The administration is committed to providing residential amenities and necessary sports equipment, ensuring comprehensive support for budding talent.

The focus isn't limited to Thai Boxing; the district administration is investing in all Olympic sports, with an aim to secure more medals on both national and international stages. Collaborating with organizations like the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation, efforts are underway to develop sports infrastructure across the district's panchayats.

Residential sports facilities in Geedam are being established, and plans for a sports city are in progress, enabling the nurturing of olympic talent. The administration is prepared to offer professional training, positioning Dantewada as a rising star in the sporting arena.

Young athletes such as Dugendra Deshmukh and Anand Thakur credit their achievements to the state government's support, which includes free training, expert coaching, and equipment. Their success stories echo a shift from the district's former notoriety to a promising future in sports.

Efforts to enhance training environments, like the installation of a proper boxing ring, are in motion, further supporting the area's burgeoning athlete base. Female coach Tikeshwari Sahu emphasized the children's enthusiasm and dedication to Thai boxing, defying the region's Naxal-affected reputation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

