Young Scots Rider Oscar Onley's Remarkable Tour De France Journey

Scotsman Oscar Onley has captured the cycling world's attention during the first week of the Tour de France, ranking seventh overall after just 10 stages at the youthful age of 22.

In standout performances, the Kelso native took third and fourth in stages seven and four respectively, closely following the wheels of reigning champion Tadej Pogacar and two-time winner Jonas Vingegaard.

Continuing his remarkable form, Onley secured a sixth-place finish in stage two, making a total of three top-10 finishes in his second Tour de France appearance. His main goal remains a stage win, as he looks forward to upcoming opportunities to climb the rankings further.

