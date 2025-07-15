Left Menu

Young Scots Rider Oscar Onley's Remarkable Tour De France Journey

Scotland's Oscar Onley has made a strong impression at the Tour de France, securing several top-10 finishes by stage 10. The 22-year-old cyclist stands seventh overall and has shown consistency, aiming for a stage win. Onley's impressive performance builds confidence as he eyes future Grand Tour success.

Scotsman Oscar Onley has captured the cycling world's attention during the first week of the Tour de France, ranking seventh overall after just 10 stages at the youthful age of 22.

In standout performances, the Kelso native took third and fourth in stages seven and four respectively, closely following the wheels of reigning champion Tadej Pogacar and two-time winner Jonas Vingegaard.

Continuing his remarkable form, Onley secured a sixth-place finish in stage two, making a total of three top-10 finishes in his second Tour de France appearance. His main goal remains a stage win, as he looks forward to upcoming opportunities to climb the rankings further.

