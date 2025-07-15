ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Warm-Up Schedule Unveiled

The fixtures for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 warm-up games have been officially announced, with exciting matches set to commence on September 25. Among the early highlights are South Africa facing New Zealand and India clashing with England.

All teams except defending champions Australia will participate in two warm-up matches from September 25-28, providing valuable game time ahead of the tournament beginning on September 30. Matches will be hosted at designated venues in Bengaluru and Colombo.

Inclusion of India 'A' and Sri Lanka 'A' adds more flavor to the line-up, with each set to play one and two matches respectively. The opening day will see India versus England and South Africa against New Zealand in a thrilling start to the warm-up series.