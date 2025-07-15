Left Menu

Jofra Archer Eyes Ashes Return with Scorching Pace and Determination

England's fiery paceman, Jofra Archer, is resolute in his pursuit to join the Ashes tour in Australia. After a triumphant return to Test cricket, marking a comeback with a stellar performance against India, Archer is eager to continue proving his mettle in the remaining matches and secure his spot.

England pacer Jofra Archer (Photo: @englandcricket/X)
Jofra Archer, England's explosive fast bowler, is determined to make the Ashes squad for the upcoming series in Australia. After overcoming a four-year absence from Test cricket due to persistent injuries, Archer made a stunning return against India, showcasing blistering pace that kept both batsmen and spectators in awe.

Archer was instrumental in England's defense of a 193-run target, demonstrating his prowess by dismissing key Indian batsmen, including Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar. His fiery spells led to match figures of 5/105, proving essential in setting the tone and securing a win for England. The paceman now looks forward to the Manchester Test, keen on maintaining his impressive form.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Archer expressed his eagerness to play the remaining matches against India, stating his commitment to the Test series and the Ashes. Under the guidance of head coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes, Archer feels aligned with the team's dynamic style and is focused on contributing to England's success this summer.

