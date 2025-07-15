Highlights from the World of Sports: Drama, Triumphs, and Tragedies

In the world of sports, the organizers of the Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics have unveiled the medals that will be awarded to athletes, which feature the traditional Olympic five-ring symbol and event details. Italy is gearing up for the grand event with Paralympics medals following a similar design.

On the golf front, two players are in the spotlight. Xander Schauffele, who won at Royal Troon last year, is eager to defend his Claret Jug at Royal Portrush, while Jon Rahm aims to end Spain's long wait for another Open Championship win. The history of Spanish triumph, starting with Seve Ballesteros in 1988, motivates him.

The sports world also faced somber moments with the tragic death of Fauja Singh, the oldest marathon runner, in a hit-and-run accident. Meanwhile, former MLB pitcher Dan Serafini's murder conviction adds a grim note to this week's updates, overshadowing triumphs like Cal Raleigh's victory at the Home Run Derby.

