Champions and Legends: The U.S. Open Entry Line-Up

Defending champions Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka headline a lineup of former U.S. Open and Grand Slam winners entered for this year's tournament. Based on rankings through July 14, the entry lists feature 18 past Grand Slam singles champions. Play begins on August 24.

Defending champions Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka, who both top the tennis rankings, headline an illustrious lineup of competitors for this year's U.S. Open, according to the entry lists announced by the tournament organizers.

The U.S. Tennis Association confirmed the inclusion of 18 past Grand Slam singles champions, with direct entry rights determined by rankings as of July 14. The men's and women's fields were cut off at rankings No. 101 and No. 99, respectively.

Sinner, who emerged victorious over Carlos Alcaraz for his fourth Grand Slam at Wimbledon, and Sabalenka, a semifinalist defeated by Amanda Anisimova, lead a formidable roster of players set to begin play on August 24. The U.S. contingent is strong, featuring 30 players granted direct entry, while notable names like Nick Kyrgios, Petra Kvitova, and Sorana Cirstea qualified through protected rankings.

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

