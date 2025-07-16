Countdown to 2026 World Cup: Ticket Applications Open Soon

FIFA has announced that ticket applications for the 2026 World Cup will commence on September 10. The highly-anticipated international tournament is set to be co-hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States, with the inaugural match taking place at the iconic Azteca Stadium in Mexico City on June 11.

Given the expected surge in demand, soccer's global governing body plans to release tickets in multiple phases. However, FIFA has yet to clarify whether dynamic pricing strategies, as employed during the previous Club World Cup, will be used for this edition.

Gianni Infantino, President of FIFA, expressed enthusiasm in a statement: 'We are eager to welcome the world back to North America for what promises to be the biggest and most exciting sporting event ever. Fans are urged to be ready to secure these highly sought-after seats.'