Left Menu

Countdown to 2026 World Cup: Ticket Applications Open Soon

Ticket applications for the 2026 World Cup will open on September 10th. The tournament, co-hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the U.S., starts on June 11 at Azteca Stadium, Mexico City. FIFA plans phased ticket releases due to high demand but hasn't confirmed the use of dynamic pricing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 16-07-2025 09:35 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 09:35 IST
Countdown to 2026 World Cup: Ticket Applications Open Soon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

FIFA has announced that ticket applications for the 2026 World Cup will commence on September 10. The highly-anticipated international tournament is set to be co-hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States, with the inaugural match taking place at the iconic Azteca Stadium in Mexico City on June 11.

Given the expected surge in demand, soccer's global governing body plans to release tickets in multiple phases. However, FIFA has yet to clarify whether dynamic pricing strategies, as employed during the previous Club World Cup, will be used for this edition.

Gianni Infantino, President of FIFA, expressed enthusiasm in a statement: 'We are eager to welcome the world back to North America for what promises to be the biggest and most exciting sporting event ever. Fans are urged to be ready to secure these highly sought-after seats.'

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025