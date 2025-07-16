Jamie Maclaren's Stellar Debut: MBSG’s ISL Triumph and the Fans Behind It

Jamie Maclaren, forward for Mohun Bagan Super Giant, credited the passionate support from fans as a vital factor in the club's Indian Super League (ISL) double victory for the first time in history. Joining MBSG for the 2024-25 season with high expectations, Maclaren overcame injuries to become the team's top scorer, netting 12 goals in his debut season, according to the ISL press release.

Maclaren showcased exceptional skill with precise headers and agile movement in the final third, contributing two assists, 16 created chances, and 31 duel victories while maintaining a 34.29% goal conversion rate. In an interview on MBSG TV, he expressed pride in delivering crucial goals and hailed the double win as a memorable achievement with an incredible group.

The Australian striker described scoring in the Kolkata derbies as extraordinary and emphasized the profound bond with fans who provided constant support. Maclaren reflected on the fan base's role in the team's success, recounting decisive moments like the triumphant match against Odisha FC and expressing gratitude for the electrifying atmosphere that enriched every game.

