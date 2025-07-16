Left Menu

India Shines at Japan Open 2025 with Strong Start in Men's Categories

Lakshya Sen and Satwik-Chirag duo advanced to Round-of-16 with straight-game wins at the Japan Open 2025. PV Sindhu and Unnati Hooda exited early in women's singles, with Sindhu suffering a notable defeat. Upcoming matches include Indian face-off between Anupama Upadhyaya and Rakshitha Ramraj.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 14:55 IST
India Shines at Japan Open 2025 with Strong Start in Men's Categories
Indian shuttlers Lakshya Sen (L), Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty (Photo: Badminton Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

India's leading badminton contenders showcased impressive performances at the Japan Open 2025, with Lakshya Sen and the men's doubles team of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty advancing to the Round-of-16 on Wednesday. Sen defeated China's Wang Zheng Xing 21-11, 21-18, booking a second-round meeting with home favorite Kodai Naraoka.

The formidable duo of Satwik and Chirag also shone, comfortably overcoming South Korea's Kang Min-hyuk and Ki Dong-ju 21-18, 21-10. In contrast, in women's singles, both PV Sindhu and Unnati Hooda were eliminated in the first round. Sindhu, ranked 16th, lost 21-15, 21-14 against South Korea's Sim Yu Jin in a 38-minute match, marking another challenging result in her 2025 season.

Unnati Hooda faced a similar fate, losing to Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong 21-8, 21-12. Anupama Upadhyaya and Rakshitha Ramraj are set for an all-Indian head-to-head in the next round. Meanwhile, the women's doubles pair of Rutaparna and Swetaparna Panda were ousted by Japanese competitors Kokona Ishikawa and Maiko Kawazoe in straight games.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity breakthrough uses AI and image analysis to stop zero-day attacks in cloud environments

Next-gen digital currency model tackles quantum threats and CBDC centralization

Crop farms emit less, livestock farms lead in GHG emissions

Unlocking household prosperity: The hidden power of human capital in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025