India Shines at Japan Open 2025 with Strong Start in Men's Categories

India's leading badminton contenders showcased impressive performances at the Japan Open 2025, with Lakshya Sen and the men's doubles team of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty advancing to the Round-of-16 on Wednesday. Sen defeated China's Wang Zheng Xing 21-11, 21-18, booking a second-round meeting with home favorite Kodai Naraoka.

The formidable duo of Satwik and Chirag also shone, comfortably overcoming South Korea's Kang Min-hyuk and Ki Dong-ju 21-18, 21-10. In contrast, in women's singles, both PV Sindhu and Unnati Hooda were eliminated in the first round. Sindhu, ranked 16th, lost 21-15, 21-14 against South Korea's Sim Yu Jin in a 38-minute match, marking another challenging result in her 2025 season.

Unnati Hooda faced a similar fate, losing to Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong 21-8, 21-12. Anupama Upadhyaya and Rakshitha Ramraj are set for an all-Indian head-to-head in the next round. Meanwhile, the women's doubles pair of Rutaparna and Swetaparna Panda were ousted by Japanese competitors Kokona Ishikawa and Maiko Kawazoe in straight games.

