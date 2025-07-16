Left Menu

Florian Wellbrock Triumphs in Thrilling 10km Open Water Race

Florian Wellbrock clinched the men's 10km open water title at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, marking his seventh global gold. Overcoming challenging conditions, Wellbrock edged out Italy’s Gregorio Paltrinieri and Australia's Kyle Lee. The race, postponed due to water quality issues, showcased intense competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 16:07 IST
In a gripping display of endurance and strategy, Florian Wellbrock emerged victorious in the men's 10km open water event at the World Aquatics Championships held in Singapore. Wellbrock, who is celebrated for winning gold at the Tokyo Olympics, secured the win with a time of one hour, 59 minutes, and 55.50 seconds.

The race, initially delayed due to subpar water quality, tested the mettle of all competitors as it unfolded in unexpectedly warm conditions. Wellbrock, 27, credited his victory to a year of rigorous heat training. "It was really tough today," he noted, remarking on the temperature of the water.

Closely trailing Wellbrock was Italy's Gregorio Paltrinieri, who claimed silver, and Australia's Kyle Lee, who took bronze. Paltrinieri, a decorated athlete himself with 17 world championship medals, narrowly finished behind the German champion by just 3.7 seconds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

