Protest Disrupts Tour de France Finale

A protester donning a t-shirt that read 'Israel out of the Tour' caused a stir during the 11th stage of the Tour de France. He ran onto the final stretch as the race climaxed with two riders competing for victory.

Security managed to restrain the individual just 50 meters short of the finish line, where Norway's Jonas Abrahamsen edged out Swiss champion Mauro Schmid to snatch the stage win.

The protest highlights the representation of Israel in the Tour via the Israel-Premier Tech team, despite no Israeli cyclists racing this year.

