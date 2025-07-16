Protest Disrupts Tour de France Finale
A protester, wearing an 'Israel out of the Tour' t-shirt, disrupted the final straight of the Tour de France's 11th stage as two cyclists vied for victory. The incident occurred just meters from the finish line, where Norway's Jonas Abrahamsen won over Swiss champion Mauro Schmid.
The protest highlights the representation of Israel in the Tour via the Israel-Premier Tech team, despite no Israeli cyclists racing this year.
